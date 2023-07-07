Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) 20 Days SMA touch -10.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.92% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.02 and sunk to $0.94 before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$1.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $216.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $250.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1063.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10 employees. It has generated 1,767 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,593,841. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -72405.26, operating margin was -104178.95 and Pretax Margin of -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.63%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 62,409 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 64,281 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 288,550. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s Director sold 24,500 for 1.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,367. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,366 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.49.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

[Ur-Energy Inc., URG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0521.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.72% that was lower than 59.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.