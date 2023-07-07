Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) 20 Days SMA touch -10.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Company News

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.92% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.02 and sunk to $0.94 before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$1.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $216.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $250.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1063.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10 employees. It has generated 1,767 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,593,841. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -72405.26, operating margin was -104178.95 and Pretax Margin of -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Ur-Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.63%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 62,409 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 64,281 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 288,550. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s Director sold 24,500 for 1.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,367. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,366 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.49.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

[Ur-Energy Inc., URG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0521.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.72% that was lower than 59.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) 14-day ATR is 1.00: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Zack King -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.38%...
Read more

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) return on Assets touches 9.18: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Steve Mayer -
VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) flaunted slowness of -2.11% at $3.72, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Shaun Noe -
As on July 06, 2023, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.72% to $0.79. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.