Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) PE Ratio stood at $54.34: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.72% at $195.36. During the day, the stock rose to $197.58 and sunk to $194.005 before settling in for the price of $198.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEEV posted a 52-week range of $151.02-$232.26.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $183.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6744 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.05, operating margin was +21.30 and Pretax Margin of +23.62.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Veeva Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 160 shares at the rate of 189.22, making the entire transaction reach 30,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,942. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director sold 12,036 for 200.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,407,855. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,078 in total.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.63 while generating a return on equity of 14.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.34, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.72.

In the same vein, VEEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.76% While, its Average True Range was 4.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.39% that was lower than 39.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.