Waters Corporation (WAT) 14-day ATR is 6.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.59% to $264.99. During the day, the stock rose to $266.595 and sunk to $259.95 before settling in for the price of $266.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAT posted a 52-week range of $248.18-$369.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $269.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $304.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8200 employees. It has generated 362,434 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,312. The stock had 4.45 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.92, operating margin was +29.85 and Pretax Margin of +28.19.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Waters Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director bought 3,185 shares at the rate of 313.32, making the entire transaction reach 997,927 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,557. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Director sold 1,059 for 334.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 354,447. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,224 in total.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.61) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.81 while generating a return on equity of 162.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach 13.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waters Corporation (WAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.05, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.15.

In the same vein, WAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.50, a figure that is expected to reach 3.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waters Corporation (WAT)

[Waters Corporation, WAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.72% While, its Average True Range was 5.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Waters Corporation (WAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.39% that was lower than 27.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.