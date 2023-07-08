Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Genius Group Limited (GNS) as it 5-day change was -16.15%

Analyst Insights

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) flaunted slowness of -2.16% at $0.68, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.71 and sunk to $0.67 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$11.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -810.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8875, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7653.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 573 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.99, operating margin was -74.84 and Pretax Margin of -309.53.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genius Group Limited industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -302.55 while generating a return on equity of -753.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -810.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genius Group Limited, GNS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0693.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.25% that was lower than 156.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) recent quarterly performance of -30.69% is not showing the real picture

Shaun Noe -
Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) flaunted slowness of -1.56% at $15.13, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) is 8.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
As on July 06, 2023, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.07% to $85.46. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Triton International Limited (TRTN) performance over the last week is recorded 0.52%

Zack King -
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.42% at $83.59. During the day, the...
Read more

