Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) EPS growth this year is 0.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.99% to $31.08. During the day, the stock rose to $31.95 and sunk to $30.905 before settling in for the price of $32.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAM posted a 52-week range of $26.76-$36.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $398.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.07.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.13, operating margin was +66.45 and Pretax Margin of +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.87%, in contrast to 73.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Director sold 50,256 shares at the rate of 11.94, making the entire transaction reach 599,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,054,667. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Director sold 24,744 for 11.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,988. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,104,923 in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25.

In the same vein, BAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

[Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.46% that was higher than 25.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.