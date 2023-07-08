Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) EPS growth this year is -19.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.63% to $16.11. During the day, the stock rose to $17.32 and sunk to $15.81 before settling in for the price of $17.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGAL posted a 52-week range of $5.50-$18.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 83.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9275 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.83 and Pretax Margin of +5.66.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.40%, in contrast to 10.40% institutional ownership.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.57, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98.

In the same vein, GGAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 2.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., GGAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.79% that was higher than 56.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

