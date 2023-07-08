Search
Steve Mayer
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) latest performance of -2.55% is not what was on cards

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.55% at $39.74. During the day, the stock rose to $40.16 and sunk to $38.73 before settling in for the price of $40.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDRL posted a 52-week range of $22.00-$45.48.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2576 employees. It has generated 3,744,656 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,565,128. The stock had 6.27 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.04, operating margin was +7.11 and Pretax Margin of +363.44.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. Seadrill Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.91%, in contrast to 57.56% institutional ownership.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +362.25.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seadrill Limited (SDRL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23.

In the same vein, SDRL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 59.45.

Technical Analysis of Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.36% that was higher than 41.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

