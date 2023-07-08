Wabash National Corporation (WNC) 14-day ATR is 1.00: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.38% to $23.49. During the day, the stock rose to $23.655 and sunk to $22.985 before settling in for the price of $23.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNC posted a 52-week range of $12.97-$30.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6900 employees. It has generated 362,627 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,269. The stock had 11.25 Receivables turnover and 2.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.09, operating margin was +6.49 and Pretax Margin of +5.85.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Wabash National Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 98.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s Director sold 13,000 shares at the rate of 26.15, making the entire transaction reach 339,963 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 111,874. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 41,327 for 27.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,126,574. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,398 in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 31.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.70, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.28.

In the same vein, WNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wabash National Corporation, WNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.60% that was higher than 43.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.