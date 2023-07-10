0.68% volatility in Unilever PLC (UL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 07, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) opened at $51.04, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.27 and dropped to $50.95 before settling in for the closing price of $51.31. Price fluctuations for UL have ranged from $42.44 to $55.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 2.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.80% at the time writing. With a float of $2.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.52 billion.

In an organization with 127000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.23, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.25

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.04. However, in the short run, Unilever PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.24. Second resistance stands at $51.41. The third major resistance level sits at $51.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.60.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are currently 2,519,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 129.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,293 M according to its annual income of 8,052 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,819 M and its income totaled 955,000 K.