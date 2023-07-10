Search
Shaun Noe
$1.06M in average volume shows that MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is heading in the right direction

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.52, soaring 3.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.21 and dropped to $16.4803 before settling in for the closing price of $16.42. Within the past 52 weeks, MNSO’s price has moved between $4.45 and $19.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.90%. With a float of $299.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3511 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.44, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +9.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MINISO Group Holding Limited is 5.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.01% during the next five years compared to 75.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.41 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.29 in the near term. At $17.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.83.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.35 billion based on 315,922K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,562 M and income totals 98,850 K. The company made 430,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.

