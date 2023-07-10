$1.14M in average volume shows that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is heading in the right direction

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $44.41, up 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.98 and dropped to $44.275 before settling in for the closing price of $44.09. Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has traded in a range of $30.04-$64.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 25.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 334.20%. With a float of $48.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of +54.48, and the pretax margin is +40.77.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.77 while generating a return on equity of 29.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 334.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 1.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.31 in the near term. At $47.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.90.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.44 billion has total of 55,332K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,563 M in contrast with the sum of 637,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 384,430 K and last quarter income was 193,240 K.