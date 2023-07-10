15.26% percent quarterly performance for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

July 07, 2023, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) trading session started at the price of $1.55, that was 4.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. A 52-week range for AGEN has been $1.28 – $3.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 18.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -641.50%. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 533 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agenus Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 33,348. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 23,361 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 21,640,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 22,065 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $33,296. This insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -641.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.21 million, its volume of 5.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6206, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1098. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6833 in the near term. At $1.7267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4633.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

There are 348,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 547.69 million. As of now, sales total 98,020 K while income totals -220,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 22,900 K while its last quarter net income were -68,250 K.