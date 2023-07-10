Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

18.31% volatility in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.10, soaring 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, NAVB’s price has moved between $0.07 and $0.71.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.30%. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -492.03, operating margin of -21402.08, and the pretax margin is -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -23117.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) saw its 5-day average volume 5.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1217, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2319. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1071 in the near term. At $0.1131, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0959, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0907. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0847.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.60 million based on 35,064K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals -15,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.

