18.43% percent quarterly performance for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

On July 07, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $2.90, higher 4.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.06 to $3.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 120.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 564 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.38 million, its volume of 4.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 81.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.07 in the near term. At $3.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.79.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 212,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 731.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,630 K according to its annual income of -227,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,970 K and its income totaled 22,220 K.

