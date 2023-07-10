Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

-24.55% percent quarterly performance for Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

July 07, 2023, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) trading session started at the price of $0.2147, that was -10.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.191 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for SLNH has been $0.14 – $5.92.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.20% over the last five years. With a float of $15.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.62 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.88, operating margin of -128.45, and the pretax margin is -379.59.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Soluna Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Soluna Holdings Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 28,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $3.21, taking the stock ownership to the 49,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director bought 7,657 for $3.26, making the entire transaction worth $24,968. This insider now owns 333,407 shares in total.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -373.55 while generating a return on equity of -160.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.81

Technical Analysis of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Soluna Holdings Inc., SLNH], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Soluna Holdings Inc.’s (SLNH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1955, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5679. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2313. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2701. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2903. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1723, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1521. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1133.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Key Stats

There are 29,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.02 million. As of now, sales total 28,550 K while income totals -98,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,080 K while its last quarter net income were -7,060 K.

