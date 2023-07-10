4.28% volatility in Guardant Health Inc. (GH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $36.34, up 2.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.7099 and dropped to $36.25 before settling in for the closing price of $36.36. Over the past 52 weeks, GH has traded in a range of $20.67-$62.75.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 55.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.00%. With a float of $97.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.66 million.

In an organization with 1793 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.88, operating margin of -118.98, and the pretax margin is -145.36.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Guardant Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 103,863. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,766 shares at a rate of $37.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 2,981 for $32.71, making the entire transaction worth $97,498. This insider now owns 5,193 shares in total.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -145.61 while generating a return on equity of -185.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.50, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) raw stochastic average was set at 92.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.24. However, in the short run, Guardant Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.85. Second resistance stands at $38.51. The third major resistance level sits at $39.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.93.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.26 billion has total of 102,765K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 449,540 K in contrast with the sum of -654,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 128,710 K and last quarter income was -133,530 K.