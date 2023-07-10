Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

5.22% volatility in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

July 07, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $5.58, that was 5.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.09 and dropped to $5.57 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. A 52-week range for LICY has been $4.30 – $8.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 103.00%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 405 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 94.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

The latest stats from [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.36. The third major resistance level sits at $6.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 176,503K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 985.83 million. As of now, sales total 13,400 K while income totals -53,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,600 K while its last quarter net income were -39,400 K.

