$5.92M in average volume shows that Synchrony Financial (SYF) is heading in the right direction

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $33.41, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.06 and dropped to $33.41 before settling in for the closing price of $33.44. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has traded in a range of $26.59-$40.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.20%. With a float of $425.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.62, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 100.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 401,324. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 11,071 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 71,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 4,490 for $36.16, making the entire transaction worth $162,358. This insider now owns 74,443 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Looking closely at Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 66.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.66. However, in the short run, Synchrony Financial’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.98. Second resistance stands at $34.34. The third major resistance level sits at $34.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.33 billion has total of 428,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,526 M in contrast with the sum of 3,016 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,851 M and last quarter income was 601,000 K.