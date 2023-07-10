55.10% percent quarterly performance for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.40, soaring 7.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, PGY’s price has moved between $0.57 and $34.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -133.40%. With a float of $392.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 809 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Looking closely at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1408. However, in the short run, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5967. Second resistance stands at $1.6733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 994.51 million based on 705,343K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 748,930 K and income totals -302,320 K. The company made 186,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.