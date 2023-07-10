6.73% volatility in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 07, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) opened at $3.44, higher 8.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.735 and dropped to $3.44 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. Price fluctuations for JMIA have ranged from $2.55 to $10.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 19.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.60% at the time writing. With a float of $100.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4318 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.53, operating margin of -101.15, and the pretax margin is -104.24.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -107.37 while generating a return on equity of -81.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 68.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.80 in the near term. At $3.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.21.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are currently 100,616K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 371.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 221,880 K according to its annual income of -238,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,270 K and its income totaled -31,760 K.