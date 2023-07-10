68.83% percent quarterly performance for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 07, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $22.89, higher 14.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.63 and dropped to $22.60 before settling in for the closing price of $21.62. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $11.68 to $40.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,699. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,625 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 72,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 20,000 for $14.53, making the entire transaction worth $290,600. This insider now owns 86,204 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 80.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 114.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 32.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.80. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.02. Second resistance stands at $27.34. The third major resistance level sits at $29.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.96.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 939,335K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,658 M according to its annual income of -6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 661,000 K and its income totaled -1,349 M.