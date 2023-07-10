Search
8.18% volatility in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock priced at $0.725, down -0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.735 and dropped to $0.6911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. VXRT’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $4.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -55.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.50%. With a float of $130.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.21 million.

In an organization with 164 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2953.27, operating margin of -103114.95, and the pretax margin is -100645.79.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vaxart Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 15,140. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -100708.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vaxart Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 156.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9887, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1341. However, in the short run, Vaxart Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7396. Second resistance stands at $0.7593. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7835. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6957, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6715. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6518.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 109.30 million, the company has a total of 135,597K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110 K while annual income is -107,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 680 K while its latest quarter income was -25,140 K.

