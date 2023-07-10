$942.08K in average volume shows that Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) stock priced at $1.67, up 16.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.98 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. PSTX’s price has ranged from $1.54 to $8.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 112.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.70%. With a float of $60.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.27 million.

The firm has a total of 343 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.04, operating margin of -86.40, and the pretax margin is -89.09.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is 14.80%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 7,525,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,150,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 11,835,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 142,857 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $500,000. This insider now owns 838,824 shares in total.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -49.05 while generating a return on equity of -37.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to -22.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Poseida Therapeutics Inc., PSTX], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s (PSTX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4673, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2704. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4433.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 145.80 million, the company has a total of 86,776K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 130,490 K while annual income is -64,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,340 K while its latest quarter income was -38,850 K.