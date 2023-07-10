A look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) stock priced at $0.196, down -4.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.196 and dropped to $0.181 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. AGRI’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $2.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.70%. With a float of $12.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is 31.81%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -138.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9233. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1943 in the near term. At $0.2027, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2093. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1793, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1727. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1643.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.60 million, the company has a total of 18,521K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,720 K.