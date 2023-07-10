A look at Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) stock priced at $0.2352, up 4.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2689 and dropped to $0.2301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. BNTC’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $1.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.10%. With a float of $25.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -449.32, operating margin of -24457.53, and the pretax margin is -24942.47.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Benitec Biopharma Inc. is 7.93%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24942.47 while generating a return on equity of -159.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 97.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Looking closely at Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 286.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2270, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2263. However, in the short run, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2667. Second resistance stands at $0.2872. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3055. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2279, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2096. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1891.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.61 million, the company has a total of 27,981K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 70 K while annual income is -18,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50 K while its latest quarter income was -4,400 K.