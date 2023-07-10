Search
Shaun Noe
A look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

On July 07, 2023, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) opened at $8.60, higher 2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.28 and dropped to $8.60 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. Price fluctuations for FREY have ranged from $6.20 to $16.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.70% at the time writing. With a float of $113.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 212 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 16.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.19. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.45 million, its volume of 3.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 73.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.27 in the near term. At $9.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.91.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are currently 139,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -98,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -12,730 K.

