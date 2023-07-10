Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Kartoon Studios Inc.’s (TOON) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

July 07, 2023, Kartoon Studios Inc. (AMEX: TOON) trading session started at the price of $1.82, that was 6.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. A 52-week range for TOON has been $1.78 – $12.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 63.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.80%. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 743 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.19, operating margin of -48.39, and the pretax margin is -71.31.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kartoon Studios Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kartoon Studios Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -73.19 while generating a return on equity of -35.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (AMEX: TOON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07

Technical Analysis of Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON)

Looking closely at Kartoon Studios Inc. (AMEX: TOON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Kartoon Studios Inc.’s (TOON) raw stochastic average was set at 5.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5871.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (AMEX: TOON) Key Stats

There are 32,117K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 63.11 million. As of now, sales total 62,300 K while income totals -45,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,190 K while its last quarter net income were -24,760 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors finally get a glimpse of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) volume hitting the figure of 0.98 million.

Sana Meer -
On July 07, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.15, higher 6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) volume exceeds 2.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Zack King -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) stock priced at $74.52, up...
Read more

Opera Limited (OPRA) volume exceeds 2.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $23.00, up 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.