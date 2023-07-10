A look at Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $4.135, up 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.14. Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has traded in a range of $3.93-$5.28.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 158.10%. With a float of $5.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.57 billion.

The firm has a total of 86896 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.71, operating margin of +11.37, and the pretax margin is +8.87.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.86 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 158.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 51.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 380.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], we can find that recorded value of 11.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 21.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.19. The third major resistance level sits at $4.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.41 billion has total of 5,632,297K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,246 M in contrast with the sum of 4,478 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,289 M and last quarter income was 299,480 K.