A look at Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 07, 2023, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) opened at $4.40, higher 14.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.04 and dropped to $4.40 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. Price fluctuations for PGRE have ranged from $3.90 to $7.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.50% at the time writing. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.56 million.

The firm has a total of 326 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.12, operating margin of +23.09, and the pretax margin is -3.37.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 205,050. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 571,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 4,500 for $3.97, making the entire transaction worth $17,852. This insider now owns 4,500 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Paramount Group Inc., PGRE], we can find that recorded value of 3.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.43. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.91.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

There are currently 217,212K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 940.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 740,380 K according to its annual income of -36,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 188,470 K and its income totaled 1,730 K.