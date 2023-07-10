A look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.0569, soaring 11.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0648 and dropped to $0.054 before settling in for the closing price of $0.06. Within the past 52 weeks, SYTA’s price has moved between $0.05 and $1.09.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.00%. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA], we can find that recorded value of 14.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1014, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1604. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0665. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0711. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0773. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0557, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0495. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0449.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.70 million based on 62,911K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,480 K and income totals -15,300 K. The company made 1,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.