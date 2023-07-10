A look at Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 07, 2023, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) opened at $0.491, higher 5.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.578 and dropped to $0.4692 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Price fluctuations for SOPA have ranged from $0.47 to $3.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.50% at the time writing. With a float of $17.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.54, operating margin of -543.98, and the pretax margin is -603.51.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 36.75%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -599.52 while generating a return on equity of -128.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Looking closely at Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7255, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1112. However, in the short run, Society Pass Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5623. Second resistance stands at $0.6245. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6711. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4535, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4069. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3447.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are currently 28,172K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,640 K according to its annual income of -33,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,040 K and its income totaled -5,290 K.