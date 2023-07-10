Search
A look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 07, 2023, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) opened at $54.55, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.74 and dropped to $54.48 before settling in for the closing price of $54.42. Price fluctuations for UAL have ranged from $31.58 to $56.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.60% at the time writing. With a float of $325.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.40 million.

The firm has a total of 96300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.92, operating margin of +5.51, and the pretax margin is +2.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 627,120. In this transaction EVP & Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $52.26, taking the stock ownership to the 26,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $42.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,064,648. This insider now owns 200,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.73) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.64 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.52% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 3.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Airlines Holdings Inc., UAL], we can find that recorded value of 5.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.46. The third major resistance level sits at $57.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.41.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

There are currently 327,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,955 M according to its annual income of 737,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,429 M and its income totaled -194,000 K.

