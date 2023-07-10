A look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $99.78, soaring 1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.81 and dropped to $99.65 before settling in for the closing price of $99.53. Within the past 52 weeks, WYNN’s price has moved between $50.81 and $117.86.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.90%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 104,960. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $104.96, taking the stock ownership to the 8,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 1,100 for $101.65, making the entire transaction worth $111,815. This insider now owns 1,982 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.47 million, its volume of 2.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.20 in the near term. At $103.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $104.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.33 billion based on 113,798K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,757 M and income totals -423,860 K. The company made 1,424 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.