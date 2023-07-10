A major move is in the offing as Affimed N.V. (AFMD) market cap hits 79.10 million

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $0.535, up 5.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has traded in a range of $0.53-$3.40.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 83.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.50%. With a float of $140.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.34 million.

The firm has a total of 219 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 4.71%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -207.98 while generating a return on equity of -56.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affimed N.V., AFMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7938, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2140. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5807. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6003. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6307. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5003. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4807.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.10 million has total of 149,339K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,570 K in contrast with the sum of -90,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,840 K and last quarter income was -34,330 K.