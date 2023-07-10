A major move is in the offing as Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) market cap hits 359.01 million

A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock priced at $2.52, up 5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.52 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. NRGV’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $8.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -177.80%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.67 million.

The firm has a total of 170 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 18,975. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.53, taking the stock ownership to the 719,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 7,500 for $2.54, making the entire transaction worth $19,050. This insider now owns 727,366 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 49.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.13. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 359.01 million, the company has a total of 141,908K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,880 K while annual income is -78,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,420 K while its latest quarter income was -31,170 K.