A major move is in the offing as LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) market cap hits 746.11 million

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.85, soaring 5.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.51 and dropped to $9.83 before settling in for the closing price of $9.80. Within the past 52 weeks, LXU’s price has moved between $8.15 and $18.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 160.80%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.81 million.

The firm has a total of 571 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.63, operating margin of +34.26, and the pretax margin is +29.89.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,650,000 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.55 while generating a return on equity of 47.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LSB Industries Inc., LXU], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 33.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.92. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.29.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 746.11 million based on 76,129K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 901,710 K and income totals 230,350 K. The company made 180,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.