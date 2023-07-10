Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) market cap hits 41.02 billion

Analyst Insights

July 07, 2023, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) trading session started at the price of $113.39, that was 1.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.6399 and dropped to $112.85 before settling in for the closing price of $113.46. A 52-week range for VLO has been $96.93 – $150.39.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.40%. With a float of $359.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.00 million.

The firm has a total of 9716 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.17, operating margin of +9.60, and the pretax margin is +8.66.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Valero Energy Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 236,521. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 1,750 shares at a rate of $135.16, taking the stock ownership to the 165,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,770,919. This insider now owns 569,786 shares in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $7.23) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 54.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.19, a number that is poised to hit 5.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Valero Energy Corporation, VLO], we can find that recorded value of 3.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $116.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $118.58. The third major resistance level sits at $120.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.15.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

There are 361,517K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.02 billion. As of now, sales total 176,383 M while income totals 11,528 M. Its latest quarter income was 36,439 M while its last quarter net income were 3,067 M.

