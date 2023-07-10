Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $186.39, down -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.655 and dropped to $185.18 before settling in for the closing price of $186.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has traded in a range of $133.48-$198.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.60%. With a float of $494.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $504.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24450 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 5,896,529. In this transaction EVP, Finance & CFO of this company sold 30,591 shares at a rate of $192.75, taking the stock ownership to the 27,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 8,460 for $192.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,628,576. This insider now owns 28,335 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.75) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.97% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

The latest stats from [Analog Devices Inc., ADI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.94 million was inferior to 3.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $187.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $189.86. The third major resistance level sits at $191.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $184.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $180.63.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 93.36 billion has total of 501,418K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,014 M in contrast with the sum of 2,749 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,263 M and last quarter income was 977,660 K.