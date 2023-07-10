Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) last year’s performance of 61.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 07, 2023, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) opened at $139.62, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.12 and dropped to $139.41 before settling in for the closing price of $140.38. Price fluctuations for AMAT have ranged from $71.12 to $146.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.10% at the time writing. With a float of $834.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $843.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.30, operating margin of +29.96, and the pretax margin is +29.59.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,029,750. In this transaction GVP, Applied Global Services of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $137.30, taking the stock ownership to the 100,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Senior Vice President, CTO sold 29,444 for $124.70, making the entire transaction worth $3,671,667. This insider now owns 194,298 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.84) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +25.40 while generating a return on equity of 53.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.33% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Looking closely at Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.52.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.28. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $141.32. Second resistance stands at $143.08. The third major resistance level sits at $144.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $135.90.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 839,747K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 117.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,785 M according to its annual income of 6,525 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,630 M and its income totaled 1,575 M.