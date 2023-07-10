Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is expecting -0.26% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On July 07, 2023, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) opened at $3.78, higher 2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $3.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. Price fluctuations for AMBP have ranged from $3.31 to $6.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 208.00% at the time writing. With a float of $148.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.38, operating margin of +5.67, and the pretax margin is +5.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is 76.06%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Looking closely at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) raw stochastic average was set at 21.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. However, in the short run, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.91. Second resistance stands at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.57.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Key Stats

There are currently 597,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,689 M according to its annual income of 237,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,131 M and its income totaled -1,000 K.