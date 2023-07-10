Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) posted a 13.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

July 07, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) trading session started at the price of $1.67, that was 11.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. A 52-week range for ATRA has been $1.45 – $9.13.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.40%. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 103.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 23,723. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,291 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 706,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s President and CEO sold 29,766 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,633. This insider now owns 720,962 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Looking closely at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4114. However, in the short run, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9367. Second resistance stands at $2.0233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4367.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

There are 97,972K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 162.60 million. As of now, sales total 63,570 K while income totals -228,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,230 K while its last quarter net income were -74,770 K.