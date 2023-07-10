Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.77 million

Company News

On July 07, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $1.23, lower -3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Looking closely at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7846. However, in the short run, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2200. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 150.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,280 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Investors must take note of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) performance last week, which was -4.29%.

Sana Meer -
July 07, 2023, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) trading session started at the price of $6.61, that was 1.83% jump from the session...
Read more

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) with a beta value of 1.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Zack King -
On July 07, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $13.72, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Now that First Horizon Corporation’s volume has hit 8.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $11.66, up 1.37% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.