Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.77 million

On July 07, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $1.23, lower -3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Looking closely at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7846. However, in the short run, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2200. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 150.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,280 K.