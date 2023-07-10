Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) volume exceeds 2.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

July 07, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) trading session started at the price of $0.532, that was 3.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5599 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for ACB has been $0.49 – $1.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.30%. With a float of $295.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.75 million.

The firm has a total of 1130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.59, operating margin of -109.01, and the pretax margin is -126.63.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -113.73 while generating a return on equity of -21.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], we can find that recorded value of 3.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5709, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8971. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5659. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5778. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5360, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5180. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5061.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are 366,543K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 242.05 million. As of now, sales total 174,880 K while income totals -1,357 M. Its latest quarter income was 47,350 K while its last quarter net income were -60,650 K.