B2Gold Corp. (BTG) 20 Days SMA touches -3.19%: The odds favor the bear

July 07, 2023, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) trading session started at the price of $3.46, that was 1.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. A 52-week range for BTG has been $2.81 – $4.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.00%. With a float of $1.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +30.14, and the pretax margin is +30.04.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward B2Gold Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.97%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [B2Gold Corp., BTG], we can find that recorded value of 4.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.37.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

There are 1,295,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,733 M while income totals 252,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 473,560 K while its last quarter net income were 85,970 K.