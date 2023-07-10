Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is 40.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

July 07, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was 4.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.805 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.38 – $2.33.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 75.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -980.70%. With a float of $179.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.54 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.47 million. That was better than the volume of 5.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 91.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9632. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8067. Second resistance stands at $1.9033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. The third support level lies at $1.4167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 219,096K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 475.81 million. As of now, sales total 142,430 K while income totals -239,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,050 K while its last quarter net income were -2,480 K.