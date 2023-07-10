Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is 40.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

July 07, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was 4.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.805 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.38 – $2.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 75.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -980.70%. With a float of $179.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.54 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.47 million. That was better than the volume of 5.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 91.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9632. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8067. Second resistance stands at $1.9033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. The third support level lies at $1.4167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 219,096K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 475.81 million. As of now, sales total 142,430 K while income totals -239,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,050 K while its last quarter net income were -2,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

15.67% percent quarterly performance for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.24, soaring 4.08% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) performance over the last week is recorded 3.60%

Sana Meer -
On July 07, 2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) opened at $5.06, higher 4.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) performance over the last week is recorded 12.75%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 07, 2023, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock priced at $1.13, up 4.55% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.