BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -4.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.83, plunging -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.89 and dropped to $4.75 before settling in for the closing price of $4.84. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.17 and $7.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 105.60%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 61,861. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 11,126 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 64,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 28,237 for $4.63, making the entire transaction worth $130,737. This insider now owns 35,372 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The latest stats from [BlackBerry Limited, BB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.21 million was superior to 5.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 58.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.66. The third support level lies at $4.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.82 billion based on 583,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 656,000 K and income totals -734,000 K. The company made 373,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.