Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is 5.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

July 07, 2023, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) trading session started at the price of $11.08, that was 2.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.42 and dropped to $11.07 before settling in for the closing price of $11.09. A 52-week range for OWL has been $8.06 – $14.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.19 million.

In an organization with 545 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

There are 1,407,128K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.61 billion. As of now, sales total 1,370 M while income totals -9,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 390,990 K while its last quarter net income were 8,320 K.

