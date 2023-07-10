Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) plunged -3.24 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.17, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1729 and dropped to $0.1602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, BRQS’s price has moved between $0.15 and $1.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -15.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 86.10%. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.78, operating margin of -1.78, and the pretax margin is -54.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -54.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3509. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1715 in the near term. At $0.1786, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1842. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1588, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1532. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1461.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.71 million based on 57,183K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,540 K and income totals -34,030 K. The company made -14,467 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -72,285 K in sales during its previous quarter.