Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is expecting 8.39% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) kicked off on July 07, 2023, at the price of $4.45, up 4.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.72 and dropped to $4.45 before settling in for the closing price of $4.47. Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has traded in a range of $3.42-$9.69.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

The firm has a total of 328 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN], we can find that recorded value of 3.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.22.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 768.51 million has total of 171,915K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 506,100 K in contrast with the sum of 53,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 129,230 K and last quarter income was -5,260 K.