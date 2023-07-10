BRFS (BRF S.A.) climbed 7.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) on July 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.96, soaring 7.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0681 and dropped to $1.955 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Within the past 52 weeks, BRFS’s price has moved between $1.05 and $3.41.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -578.80%. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

The firm has a total of 98000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.20, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -5.22.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -5.79 while generating a return on equity of -31.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -578.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.20% during the next five years compared to -16.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

BRF S.A. (BRFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BRF S.A., BRFS], we can find that recorded value of 5.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.14. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.87.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.21 billion based on 808,412K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,422 M and income totals -613,330 K. The company made 2,537 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -199,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.